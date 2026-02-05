Abdullah bin Zayed receives Azerbaijani Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of his participation in the World Governments Summit.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Bayramov discussed UAE-Azerbaijan relations and explored ways to enhance cooperation in areas that serve the interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan.