Abu Dhabi City Municipality emphasises community's role in preserving parks, recreational areas

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a campaign titled “Our Home, Our Responsibility”, to promote social responsibility in preserving public recreational facilities.

As part of the campaign, municipal teams carried out field visits to parks, recreational areas and sports walkways across the emirate to raise awareness among visitors about maintaining public facilities, including cleanliness, equipment and overall appearance, to ensure they remain fully functional.

The campaign also highlights the importance of protecting infrastructure and landscaping at public spaces, including playgrounds, trees, plants, seating areas and service facilities, to help maintain a clean and healthy environment.

In parallel, the municipality is running a digital awareness campaign through its official platforms and the Fareejna application, encouraging community participation in safeguarding public facilities.

The municipality said it will continue developing recreational and sports facilities for families, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family, and urged visitors to follow positive practices such as proper waste disposal and avoiding damage to green spaces and public amenities.