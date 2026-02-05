Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers Chairman highlights economic growth, UAE ties at WGS 2026

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, said that the World Governments Summit (WGS 2026) holds strategic importance for Kyrgyzstan, as it provides a unique platform for open dialogue with international partners, investors, and business representatives.

In an interview with Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of WGS 2026, he noted that Kyrgyzstan’s participation showcases its economic and investment potential, highlights current regional and global challenges, and strengthens international cooperation.

Kasymaliev added that the summit also offers an opportunity to exchange experiences with other heads of government and prominent experts on advanced governance models, as well as to establish and reinforce important partnerships, which he said will ultimately contribute to the country’s socio-economic development.

Speaking about the key messages Kyrgyzstan aims to convey to the international community and potential partners, Kasymaliev said that within the framework of the World Governments Summit, a side event titled “Kyrgyzstan’s Economic Growth Model ‘Snow Leopard’: Government Accelerators, Institutions, and Investments” was held for the first time to introduce a new approach to public administration.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers explained that the economic growth model is based on three fundamental pillars: government accelerators, strong institutions and investments. He noted that through this programme, the Government of Kyrgyzstan has begun implementing targeted 100-day reforms aimed at addressing pressing issues within a short timeframe, adding that 17 reforms have been successfully implemented since the programme’s launch.

Kasymaliev cited figures showing that over the past four years, Kyrgyzstan’s average annual economic growth rate has reached between 9 and 10 percent. He noted that, according to the International Monetary Fund, Kyrgyzstan ranked among the top three countries globally in terms of real GDP growth in 2025. He added that the state budget has tripled, while the country’s GDP has increased by more than 2.5 times.

He stressed that this demonstrates that even with limited resources, amid a rapidly changing world, a state can achieve accelerated development via effective public governance, strengthened institutions, and the ability to ensure the speed of decision-making and implementation.

Kasymaliev added that while five years ago many perceived this as merely a political slogan, today Kyrgyzstan can confidently say that it ranks among the five fastest-growing economies in the world. He noted that Kyrgyzstan is a country where modern and effective governance models are rooted in centuries-old traditions and the wisdom of its people, adding that as one of the world’s oldest nations, the Kyrgyz people are today open to creative cooperation for the benefit of society.

Kasymaliev stressed Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to the principles of sustainable development, economic openness, and progressive reforms aimed at improving the investment climate. He noted that the country offers favourable conditions for business, access to regional markets, and significant potential in the fields of energy, agriculture, logistics, tourism, and the green economy.

On prospects for cooperation with the UAE, Kasymaliev said both sides see strong potential for joint investment projects in renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, agriculture and tourism. He added that Kyrgyzstan is also keen to expand cooperation in the financial sector and in the introduction of advanced technologies.

“The UAE is an important and reliable partner for Kyrgyzstan, and the country highly values the results of bilateral cooperation achieved to date,” Kasymaliev said.

Regarding the future of the partnership following the summit, Kasymaliev noted that each new meeting opens up new opportunities for joint development, stressing that “Kyrgyzstan views every meeting with its Emirati brothers as the beginning of new major initiatives.”

In conclusion, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers said Kyrgyzstan remains optimistic about the development of mutual cooperation and is confident that such cooperation will inevitably bear fruit.