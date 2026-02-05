Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN High Commissioner for Refugees

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Barham Salih, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) currently held in Dubai.

The meeting discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the UNHCR, as well as ways to strengthen international efforts to support refugees and displaced persons and mitigate the impact of humanitarian crises worldwide.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian and development initiatives, in line with its longstanding approach to supporting the most vulnerable groups and enhancing international humanitarian action in cooperation with UN organisations and global partners.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State.