Final draws to set 2026 stage for AFCU17, U17WAC

KUALA LUMPUR, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The casts for both the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 and AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 will learn their Group Stage fate on 12th February at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Joint Draw Ceremony will begin at 3 pm, starting with the Final Draw for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026, followed immediately by the Final Draw for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026.

For the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 Final Draw, the 10th edition of the Finals will be contested by 12 teams - four more than the previous edition - and played between 1st and 18th April 2026.

The four AFC representatives from the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025 were granted automatic berths, with the latter trio set to appear at every Finals.

The 12 teams will be seeded into three pots based on a points system derived from their final rankings across the previous three editions of the Finals.

The top four finishers at the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2026 will represent the Continent at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2026.

For the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Final Draw, Saudi Arabia are one of the nine teams that were allocated automatic spots at the 21st edition of the Finals.

The hosts are joined by the other eight AFC representatives from the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 - DPR Korea, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Qatar, Tajikistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan - and the seven group winners from the Qualifiers.

Among the 16-strong final cast, 13 featured at the previous edition in 2025 that was won by Uzbekistan; of the remaining trio, India and Qatar were last involved in 2023, while Myanmar will end an absence that stretches back to 2006.

The teams will be seeded into four pots based on a points system derived from their final rankings across the previous three editions of the Finals. The points from each edition will be weighted progressively as follows: Latest edition (2025): 100 percent of ranking points; 2nd last edition (2023): 50 percent of ranking points; and 3rd last edition (2018): 25 percent of ranking points.

The AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 is scheduled to take place between 5th to 22nd May, with the top eight finishers qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026.