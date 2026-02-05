Second International RC Aerobatics Competition – Al Ain kicks off Wednesday

AL AIN, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the International RC Aerobatics Competition – Al Ain 2026 kicked off yesterday, providing a global platform for radio control aeromodelling that combines scientific innovation and competition.

Running until 8th February, the second edition serves as an international platform specialising in radio-controlled aviation, featuring 86 professional participants from 26 countries, alongside more than 20 participating entities.

The programme includes aerial displays by remote-controlled aircraft and a range of interactive experiences for more than 3,000 visitors. The competition also supports participants by creating opportunities for professional engagement in the field of radio-controlled aviation.

Organised in accordance with the highest international technical and organisational standards, the championship features competitive aerobatic radio-controlled aviation events across challenging categories, highlighting the rapid development of this specialised sport and the UAE’s leading role in hosting international sporting events.