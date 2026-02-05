AGDA opens admissions for Post-Graduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has announced the opening of admissions for the 2026–2027 academic year for its Postgraduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations.

The fully accredited, one-year postgraduate diploma programme is designed to meet the requirements of the fast-evolving field of international affairs.

The programme offers specialised training to equip students with key skills required in modern diplomacy, including advanced research capabilities, negotiation skills, fluent and persuasive communication in both English and Arabic, learning a third language, protocol and etiquette, as well as consular diplomacy and crisis management.

Applications opened on 4th February, with the final deadline set for 31st March, 2026. Further details and application submissions are available at agda.ac.ae/PGD.

Nickolay Mladenov, Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said that the opening of applications reflects the Academy’s commitment to developing national talent with a deep understanding of global transformations, strong strategic thinking skills and the practical readiness to represent the UAE effectively across international forums.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of the Academy, said the diploma goes beyond being an academic programme, offering a hands-on experience that immerses young Emiratis in diplomatic practice. He noted that students are provided with opportunities to explore their potential, refine their skills and gain a clear understanding of the responsibilities involved in representing the UAE with professionalism and confidence.

Admission to the programme is open to UAE nationals and children of Emirati women under the age of 35. Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and demonstrate English language proficiency, with a minimum IELTS score of 6.5, a minimum score of 79 in the Internet-based TOEFL, 213 in the Computer-Based TOEFL or 550 in the Paper-Based TOEFL, or commit to achieving the required level before the programme begins.

Male applicants must have completed national service, and all candidates must be willing to travel and serve the UAE abroad.