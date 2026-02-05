National Human Rights Institution organises awareness workshop for UAE Council for Fatwa

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Human Rights Institution delivered an awareness workshop for the UAE Council for Fatwa aimed at introducing the Institution’s role and competencies in protecting and promoting human rights and highlighting the general framework of human rights concepts and their sources.

The workshop reviewed human rights concepts, the principles on which they are based, their sources, international legitimacy in human rights, and relevant international conventions. It also emphasised the status of human rights in Islam, as well as the national laws and legislation regulating human rights in the UAE.

The workshop further addressed the importance of cooperation between the National Human Rights Institution and executive entities in the country to strengthen the national human rights system.

The workshop was presented by Dr. Saeed Al Ghfeli, Secretary-General of the Institution, and Fatima Al Hosani, Head of the Awareness and Education Section, with participation from Shaikha Al Suwaidi, Senior Researcher in the Awareness and Education Section, and Lateefa Al Hosani from the Media Centre. Attending from the Fatwa Council were Dr. Sabaa Salem Al Kaabi, Secretary-General, along with a number of muftis and specialists in Sharia and fatwa.