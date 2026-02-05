President of Dominican visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Luis Rodolfo Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Renso Herrera Franco, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the UAE, and an accompanying delegation.

The President and his delegation toured the halls and external corridors of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and were briefed on the mosque's message of coexistence, tolerance, and openness to others, all of which are rooted in the principles and values established by the UAE's founding father.

Cultural tour specialist Shaima Al Kendi provided an overview of the mosque’s exquisite artistic and architectural features, showcasing the finest examples of Islamic art and design through the ages. The tour illustrated how diverse architectural styles harmoniously blend within the mosque’s structure, reflecting the beauty of cultural unity and creativity.

The President of the Dominican and his delegation also visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recalling his wisdom and vision of peace that continue to shape the UAE’s culture of tolerance and coexistence.

The guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s artistic beauty along with a copy of “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace,” a publication that showcases the mosque’s distinctive architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey through its artistic and engineering splendour, featuring award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” competition.