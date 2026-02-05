Expo City Dubai hosts Chinese New Year grand parade on February 8

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Consulate General of China in Dubai has announced the 2026 Warm Spring, Happy New Year Grand Parade, set to take place at Expo City Dubai on 8th February at 15:00.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by the Consulate General, where Ou Boqian, Consul General of China in Dubai, outlined the programme and preparations for the event. He said the parade coincides with a key year in China’s development and with the second China–Arab States Summit, highlighting its role in strengthening China–UAE relations and promoting broader cooperation.

The 2026 edition will be held under the concept Parade, Temple Fair and Exhibition, featuring an opening ceremony, a main parade, cultural performances, a New Year concert and themed exhibition zones. Nearly 40 marching formations, more than 10 floats and over 3,000 performers will take part, alongside a festive market showcasing Chinese cuisine, intangible cultural heritage experiences and interactive technology displays.

Ou said this year’s parade will be the largest to date, expanding for the first time to cover all seven emirates in a Seven-Star Constellation format. Under the theme From tradition to future, the event will combine cultural heritage with modern innovation, including displays of autonomous vehicles, robotics and other technological achievements.

The parade is organised by the Embassy of China in the UAE, the Consulate General of China in Dubai and Expo City Dubai, with support from several UAE and Chinese cultural, commercial and media entities.

Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, Executive Director of Expo City Dubai Authority, said Expo City provides an ideal setting for celebrating shared values and strengthening cultural ties, noting the event reflects the deepening friendship and cooperation between the UAE and China.

Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Assistant Vice President at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said the celebrations will extend across Dubai with cultural performances, retail promotions, dining experiences and landmark projections, highlighting the shared cultural symbolism of the Year of the Horse in both Chinese and Emirati traditions.