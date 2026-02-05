Strong public engagement in Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award activities celebrating Emirati–Kuwaiti brotherhood

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award has concluded the activities of the “UAE–Kuwait Brotherhood Week”, organised at its pavilion within the Sheikh Zayed Festival, in celebration of the deep historical and social ties between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait.

The week featured a comprehensive programme of cultural, heritage and community activities that attracted a wide audience from across society.

The week was held under the theme “UAE and Kuwait… Brothers Forever” from 29th January to 4th February, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to honour the enduring fraternal relations between the two nations. The initiative aimed to highlight the strong bonds of kinship and cooperation between the peoples of the UAE and Kuwait, and to shed light on key milestones in the history of their distinguished relations.

The Award’s pavilion witnessed remarkable public turnout, adorned with a collection of artistic displays documenting the journey of relations between the two countries. A symbolic tree was also dedicated for visitors to write messages and dedications expressing their affection and appreciation for the State of Kuwait. The activities received strong engagement from visitors, who were keen to participate in the various events and capture memorable moments.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award is committed to ensuring that its activities serve as a platform for strengthening shared Gulf ties, through cultural and community initiatives that highlight the values uniting the peoples of the region and support the ongoing journey of cooperation and integration among GCC countries.

Productive families also took part in the programme through community initiatives that included preparing and serving traditional Gulf dishes, contributing to the promotion of shared cultural heritage and reflecting the authenticity of Gulf identity. The programme further included artistic and poetry performances, a lecture highlighting key historical milestones in UAE–Kuwait relations, and interactive cultural competitions targeting various segments of society.

Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Festivals and Competitions Committee accompanying the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, affirmed that organising the “UAE–Kuwait Brotherhood Week” reflects the Award’s commitment to translating the directives of the wise leadership into cultural and community initiatives that embody the depth of the historical relations between the UAE and Kuwait.

He noted that the week-long celebrations at the Award’s pavilion within the Sheikh Zayed Festival achieved notable success and attracted a wide public turnout, demonstrating the community’s interest in initiatives that promote values of fraternity and closeness among brotherly nations.

He added that the diversity of activities — spanning cultural, heritage, artistic and poetry events — contributed to showcasing the shared Gulf heritage in an interactive manner, enhancing visitor engagement with the messages conveyed by the celebrations, particularly those related to the history and bright milestones of UAE–Kuwait relations.

He further highlighted that the participation of productive families and accompanying community initiatives added significant value to the programme, strengthening its social dimension while supporting and empowering these groups and connecting younger generations with their authentic cultural heritage.

He emphasised the Committee’s commitment to continuing to organise innovative and high-quality activities within national events, contributing to reinforcing national and Gulf identity and promoting values of unity and integration among the region’s nations and peoples.