SSMC recognised at 2025 International Hospital Federation Awards

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has been honoured in two prestigious categories at the 2025 International Hospital Federation (IHF) Awards, reaffirming its commitment to advancing the quality of care for patients in the UAE.

SSMC received the Legacy Achievement Recognition of the Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award, the highest honour presented by the IHF. This recognition celebrates hospitals or health service providers that demonstrate outstanding excellence across multiple dimensions of care, including quality, patient experience, clinical outcomes, cost efficiency, and workforce wellbeing.

In addition, SSMC was selected as an Honourable Mention in the Dr. Prathap C Reddy Excellence Award for Clinical Quality and Patient Safety, an international accolade recognising organisations that implement innovative initiatives to enhance patient safety, strengthen clinical outcomes, and foster a culture of continuous improvement.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of SSMC, said, “We are honoured to receive these accolades, which stand as a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care to the community. This achievement reflects the collective expertise, dedication, and passion of our entire team, who strive every day to drive purposeful innovation and put patients first through advanced, personalised care. At SSMC, we empower our people to continually push boundaries, advance medical excellence, and redefine what is possible in our pursuit of transforming healthcare delivery and exceeding local and international standards.”

Since its inauguration, SSMC has rapidly emerged as a leader in education, research, and patient-centred care, offering advanced facilities, multidisciplinary services, and 46 medical specialties. It is home to a diverse workforce representing 53 nationalities, enriched by multiple residency and fellowship programmes.

In 2024, SSMC managed a substantial patient volume of around 600,000 interactions, including more than 423,000 outpatient visits, around 164,800 emergency cases and over 29,000 inpatient admissions.

Looking ahead, SSMC remains committed to advancing medical excellence, transforming lives, and contributing to the UAE’s position as a global leader in medical innovation.

The recognitions were presented during the World Hospital Congress in Geneva in November 2025 as part of the annual IHF Awards, launched in 2015 to honour excellence in hospitals and healthcare organisations around the world.