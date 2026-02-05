Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases UAE’s leadership in maritime shipping

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) is participating in Breakbulk Middle East 2026, showcasing the UAE’s efforts and ambitious strategies in transport and logistics infrastructure. Breakbulk is the region’s leading specialised event for the shipping, logistics, and supply chain sectors.

Eng Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at MoEI, said, “The UAE has firmly established itself as a leading global hub for project cargo and general cargo shipping, supported by modern and forward-looking legislation, advanced infrastructure, world-class ports, and an integrated, multimodal transport system.

The carrying capacity of our national fleet stands at approximately 125,000 tons, while the country’s ports receive more than 33,000 vessels annually with varying load capacities, reflecting the growing international confidence in our logistics ecosystem.”

She added, “The logistics sector is one of the key drivers of economic growth in the UAE, currently contributing approximately AED136.7 billion to the national economy, with ambitions to exceed AED200 billion over the next four years. The UAE continues to invest in innovation, digital platforms, and sustainable transport solutions, helping to accelerate trade flows and reduce costs.”

Eng Al Malek further noted that, at the global level, the UAE operates more than 164 ports across 78 countries worldwide, underscoring its strong commitment to strengthening global supply chains and building long-term strategic partnerships.

Moreover, Eng Al Malek reaffirmed that the transition toward green transport is a national priority, particularly in emissions-intensive sectors such as maritime shipping and heavy cargo. She highlighted the establishment of the UAE Maritime Decarbonisation Centre, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, serving as a knowledge platform to support the development of decarbonisation solutions and to enhance international cooperation in this vital sector.