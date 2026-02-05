RAKEZ deepens engagement with Indian businesses via strategic multi-city roadshow

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) undertook a strategic roadshow across India, engaging with entrepreneurs, manufacturers, and industry leaders across three key cities as part of its ongoing efforts to support India’s global growth ambitions and deepen bilateral economic ties between India and the UAE.

The multi-city programme included participation in Jubilant Tamil Nadu, alongside targeted B2B engagements in Mumbai and Goa. Through the roadshow, RAKEZ connected with businesses across diverse sectors, offering practical insights and pathways for Indian companies seeking to establish, expand, or diversify their operations through the UAE.

At Jubilant Tamil Nadu, a global expo and knowledge summit bringing together MSMEs, startups, corporates, and decision-makers, RAKEZ showcased its one-stop-shop model for business set-up in the UAE. Discussions focused on simplified and fast-tracked company formation, integrated services covering business licensing, facility leasing, and UAE visas, as well as the availability of customisable facilities ranging from coworking spaces and offices to warehouses, land for development, and on-site labour accommodation supporting industrial and manufacturing operations.

As part of the broader roadshow, RAKEZ conducted focused B2B outreach in Mumbai during PAMEX 2026, engaging with manufacturers and industrial companies across print, packaging, paper converting, textile printing, and signage value chains. In Goa, the delegation joined India Energy Week alongside the RAK Gas team, holding meetings with companies from across the energy ecosystem, including upstream and downstream players, renewables, services, and energy-linked manufacturing firms exploring regional hubs and expansion opportunities.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “This roadshow reaffirmed the depth of interest among Indian businesses in using the UAE as a base for regional and international growth. By engaging directly with entrepreneurs and industry leaders across multiple cities and sectors, we were able to demonstrate how Ras Al Khaimah offers a clear, efficient pathway for companies looking to establish, operate, and scale with confidence from the UAE.”

India remains one of RAKEZ’s top investor markets, with the relationship continuing to strengthen under the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Today, RAKEZ is home to more than 11,500 Indian companies, spanning SMEs and multinational brands such as Royal Gulf Industries, Mahindra and Ashok Leyland, MSSL, and Dabur Naturelle.