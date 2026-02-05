Sharjah Ruler forms SNQSE Board of Directors

SHARJAH, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an administrative decision regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment (SNQSE).

The decision stipulates that the Board will be chaired by Sultan Matar bin Dalmook, with the following members: Ibrahim Mohammed Obaid Al Naboodah, Hamad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Humaid Mohammed Al Jarwan, Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Aisha Ahmed Ali Al Huwaidi, Amal Mohammed Khalifa Al Qasimi, Mohammed Khamis Obaid Mohammed Al Naqbi, and Saleh Obaid Salem Ballith Al Tunaiji.

Under the decision, the Board will distribute administrative positions among its members at its first meeting and will elect a Vice Chairman either by consensus or by direct secret ballot. The term of membership on the Board will be four years from the date of its formation.

The Board will continue to carry out its duties until a new Board is formed, and members whose terms have ended may be reappointed.