Mansour bin Zayed meets Central African Republic President on sidelines of World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026.

The meeting, attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, reviewed bilateral cooperation relations, and explored ways to strengthen and develop them across various fields in a manner that serves mutual interests and enhances prospects for future partnerships.

The meeting was also attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; and Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).

The African side was represented by Pascal Bida Koyagbélé, Minister for Major Works and Strategic Investments.