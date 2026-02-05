Sharjah Ruler receives Portugal’s Secretary of State for Culture

SHARJAH, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received Alberto Fernando Santos, Secretary of State for Culture of the Portuguese Republic, at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi’s Centre in University City on Thursday morning.

The Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the Portuguese minister and the accompanying delegation to the Emirate of Sharjah, affirming the depth of the cultural and historical relations that unite Sharjah and the Portuguese Republic.

He noted that these ties are grounded in the solid foundations of civilisational dialogue and a shared interest in culture, history, and scientific research, emphasising the importance of building bridges of cultural communication between peoples.

The Ruler of Sharjah affirmed that the history of Portugal is among the richest and most abundant, full of information, events, and major transformations. He explained that he has given special attention to studying the Portuguese presence in the Arabian Gulf region and the Indian Ocean, delving deeply into research on that period. The Ruler of Sharjah possesses a large collection of original documents and manuscripts that address that era and reveal precise details about the nature of relations and the events witnessed by the region at that time.

The Ruler of Sharjah noted that he continues to research, write, and document Portuguese history, grounded in his conviction of the importance of documenting and writing history accurately and honestly, relying on original documents and sources.

He emphasised the need to use this history correctly and convey it with integrity and objectivity, free from exaggeration or distortion, to preserve historical truth and present it to future generations.

The Ruler of Sharjah recalled his recent visit to the Portuguese Republic and his meeting with the Portuguese President, during which he received the Grand Collar, the highest cultural honour in Portugal. He expressed his pride in this recognition and extended his thanks and appreciation to the President of the Portuguese Republic and its friendly people for their kind sentiments and warm reception, which reflect the depth of cultural and human relations between the two sides.

The Ruler of Sharjah affirmed his constant keenness to support cultural and intellectual projects in all their forms, and to support all entities and institutions working to develop culture and strengthen its presence in society. He stressed the importance of establishing accurate history and documenting real events based on documents and scientific facts, recognising culture and history as two fundamental pillars in building human and civilisational awareness.

For his part, Alberto Fernando Santos expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for the warm reception and generous hospitality. He praised the significant scientific efforts of the Ruler of Sharjah in writing Portuguese history and his diligent pursuit of collecting, documenting, and preserving historical documents related to Portugal’s presence in the Arabian Gulf region and the Indian Ocean.

The Secretary of State for Culture also commended the Emirate of Sharjah and its leadership for the wide attention they give to culture, science, and heritage, through the major academic and cultural institutions it hosts and specialised academic and research programmes.

He affirmed the happiness of the Portuguese people at the presence of researchers and thinkers who document this rich history in an honest, scientific manner. He wished the Ruler of Sharjah success with his current publication and expressed hope that the Ruler of Sharjah's visits to the Portuguese Republic would continue, further strengthening joint cultural cooperation.

The Ruler of Sharjah presented the delegation with the Portuguese edition of his publication “Deep-Seated Malice”. In turn, the delegation presented him with a commemorative gift in appreciation of his intellectual and cultural efforts and his prominent role in strengthening cultural relations between Sharjah and the Portuguese Republic.

The Ruler of Sharjah also toured, accompanied by the Portuguese Secretary of State for Culture and the accompanying delegation, the halls of Dr Sultan Al Qasimi’s Centre, where they viewed its most notable collections. These included diverse items such as rare documents and manuscripts, decorations and medals, certificates and titles, and historical photographs documenting the Ruler of Sharjah’s academic and cultural journey.

During the tour, the Ruler of Sharjah provided the delegation with a detailed overview of his collections in general, and of the Portuguese documents he possesses and relies on in his writings and publications in particular.

He explained his methodology for classifying and distributing them according to different time periods, as well as the importance of these documents in understanding Portuguese history and its role in the region from a scientifically documented perspective.

Also attending the reception alongside the Ruler of Sharjah were: Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, UAE Ambassador to the Portuguese Republic; Fernando Dourado Figueirinhas, Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic to the UAE, Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of Dr Sultan Al Qasimi’s Centre; and a number of senior officials.