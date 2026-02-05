UAE President and Armenian Prime Minister review bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. Their talks explored opportunities to enhance bilateral ties across a range of fields in support of both nations’ ambitions for progress and prosperity.

The meeting began with His Highness congratulating Prime Minister Pashinyan on the awarding of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2026 in recognition of the historic peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

His Highness praised the wisdom of both countries in prioritising dialogue and reaching an agreement that helps to reinforce security and stability in both nations and across the wider Caucasus region. He noted that the agreement creates new opportunities for cooperation that reflect the development aspirations of their peoples, and expressed his best wishes for Armenia’s continued progress.

The two sides reviewed the growing ties between the UAE and Armenia, particularly in priority sectors including renewable energy, agriculture, food security, technology, and the digital transformation. They affirmed their shared commitment to leveraging all available opportunities to advance mutual interests and deliver tangible benefits to both nations and their peoples.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting stability, security and development across the Caucasus, in line with the country’s consistent approach to promoting peace and prosperity for all.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed his appreciation for the initiatives led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, describing them as a reflection of the UAE’s enduring values and its steadfast commitment to promoting global peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Following the meeting, His Highness the President and the Armenian Prime Minister witnessed the signing of a Trade in Services and Investment Agreement between the governments of the UAE and Armenia. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy of Armenia. The two sides also announced a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the exchange of government expertise.