Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend Ajman University graduation

AJMAN, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Emirati-Kuwaiti Brotherhood Class of 2026 at Ajman University.

The ceremony celebrated the graduation of more than 300 students from various colleges and was held at the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Conferences and Exhibitions at the university’s campus.

The ceremony commenced with the arrival of the Ruler of Ajman and the Crown Prince of Ajman, followed by the UAE national anthem, a recitation from the Holy Quran, and a video presentation showcasing the university.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi praised the great importance the UAE places on education, affirming that learning is the solid foundation for building individuals and the most important pillar for fostering awareness and knowledge, as well as preparing generations capable of responsibly contributing to serving society.

He congratulated the graduates and their families, urging them to employ the knowledge and skills they have acquired in serving their nation and community, and to actively contribute to the path of sustainable development. He stressed that the education they received during their university journey represents an important asset for their future responsibilities.

He also underscored the pivotal role and noble mission of universities in shaping minds and refining thought through solid education based on knowledge, academic discipline, and linking learning with social responsibility.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that the presence and participation of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman in sharing the graduates’ joy reflects the leadership’s firm belief that investing in people is the cornerstone of the nation’s future. He noted that Ajman University continues to strengthen and translate this vision by offering a distinguished educational model.

The Crown Prince of Ajman affirmed that naming the cohort the Emirati-Kuwaiti Brotherhood Class embodies the depth of historical ties between the two brotherly countries across all fields, particularly in education and the development of human capital.

He congratulated the graduates and their families on this academic achievement, stressing that obtaining a degree does not mark the end of a phase, but rather the beginning of national responsibility. He called on graduates to harness their knowledge in service of the nation and to transform their capabilities into added value for the development journey.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, honoured the graduates.