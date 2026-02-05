Zayed Authority for People of Determination, NMA, TRENDS launch media training initiative for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In collaboration with the National Media Authority (NMA) and TRENDS Research & Advisory, Zayed Authority for People of Determination has launched a national project to train and empower People of Determonation working in media fields.

Marking a shift from social inclusion to professional integration, the initiative aims to enable People of Determination to work as professional journalists, content creators and contributors to public discourse in line with international media standards.

It aligns with the UAE’s vision of an inclusive society that places People of Determination at the core of its humanitarian and development agenda, recognising their creativity and societal impact.

The programme seeks to develop a generation of skilled media professionals capable of competing in the labour market and contributing meaningfully to content production across media platforms.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the NMA and Vice Chairman of BRIDGE Alliance, said the initiative reflects the UAE’s approach to expanding equal opportunities and enabling all segments of society to contribute to national development.

He said the project underscores the country’s commitment to a competitive and inclusive media sector based on merit, professionalism and responsibility, noting that diversity enhances creativity and that sustainable investment begins with people and their skills.

Dr. Al Kaabi added that the NMA is committed to equipping People of Determination with the tools needed to succeed as media professionals, reaffirming BRIDGE Alliance’s commitment to providing expertise, platforms and specialised programmes that enable media professionals and builde an inclusive knowledge society grounded in competence, creativity and responsibility.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that the organisation prioritises preparing People of Determination for meaningful participation in the labour market, particularly in sectors such as media, given its role in shaping public awareness, challenging stereotypes and promoting diversity.

He added that enabling People of Determination as content creators and media professionals would generate lasting social impact.

Dr. Mohammad Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, said the collaboration demonstrates a national partnership model that moves beyond traditional integration towards genuine professional empowerment, with People of Determination at the centre of media production.

The project offers a comprehensive vocational programme that combines training, academic preparation, practical experience, media exposure and sustainable employment opportunities, aligned with international media standards.

Participation is open to all People of Determination, regardless of disability type, with selection based on objective criteria: readiness and seriousness, talent and creativity, commitment, professional discipline, and successful interviews and practical evaluations.

The programme is structured around three career pathways aligned with media industry needs. The first focuses on on-air and digital presentation, covering television and online broadcasting, audio and podcast production, media sign language and interview delivery.

The second pathway centres on media production, including producing, directing, programme development, production coordination and filming operations.

The third pathway focuses on digital media, with training in digital platform management, online campaigns, editorial planning, content analysis and community engagement.

In its initial phase, the programme will focus on six media specialisations: political media; economic and business reporting; social and humanitarian media; sports media; cultural media covering arts, literature and heritage; and knowledge-based digital media focused on educational and awareness content.

The initiative is supported by a five-pillar ecosystem comprising broadcast and press organisations, production partners, digital platforms, academic and training institutions, and employment partners from the public and private sectors, aimed at ensuring sustainable professional outcomes.