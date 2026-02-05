Kaspersky highlights key challenges facing governments at WGS 2026

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Eugene Kaspersky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kaspersky, identified technologies, education and investment in people, and regulation as the three major challenges governments will face in the coming years.

In an interview with Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, Kaspersky stressed the need to move toward a “security by design” approach, which he described as cyber immunity.

Kaspersky highlighted that cybersecurity is no longer solely a technological issue, but depends heavily on people, emphasising the need to invest more in education and skills development, pointing to growing demand for professionals capable of operating cybersecurity systems and developing new solutions. He added that education is one of the key pillars of effective cybersecurity.

On regulation, Kaspersky said governments face challenges ranging from investigating cyber incidents and identifying perpetrators to regulating national data. He pointed to the difficulty of balancing the protection of critical data domestically with operating in a global, borderless cyberspace, including deciding what should remain in-house and what can be stored externally.

Reflecting on the session titled “Who Is Responsible When Systems Fail?”, Kaspersky said responsibility should rest with the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), provided the role is adequately funded and empowered. Otherwise, he said, accountability ultimately lies with the Chief Executive Officer and the board of directors for failing to allocate sufficient authority and resources.

He added that a very high level of protection is achievable with professional staff and appropriate budgets, while noting that such systems are complex and expensive. He further stressed that government support remains essential through regulation, leadership and setting a clear strategic direction.

Kaspersky noted a positive trend among many countries, including the UAE, in recognising the importance of cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure. While acknowledging significant investment in IT security, he underscored the need for greater investment in people, education and the training of cybersecurity engineers.

Kaspersky said the WGS reflects a growing level of global awareness of cybersecurity challenges, noting that awareness differs from country to country, but described the UAE and the wider Middle East as among the most cybersecurity-aware regions, with strong commitment and investment in this area.

On artificial intelligence, Kaspersky said the idea of global regulation for AI should be considered, given the expanding role of these technologies across multiple sectors. From a cybersecurity perspective, he highlighted the need to protect against AI-driven cyberattacks and to ensure that AI systems themselves are secure from manipulation, including through the use of poisoned data.

In conclusion, Kaspersky said the World Governments Summit serves as a clear indicator that cybersecurity remains one of the world’s top priority issues. He added that this reinforces the importance of continued investment in cybersecurity technologies, education and training, as well as cooperation with governments and international organisations, including Interpol.