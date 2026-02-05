Cyber Security Council collaborates with Mastercard to safeguard UAE’s digital ecosystem

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Mastercard has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) to strengthen trust in the nation’s digital ecosystem. Through this collaboration, both entities will work together to advance cybersecurity resilience by sharing global best practices and supporting the development of forward‑looking cybersecurity policies.

Announced on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026 in Dubai, the two entities are also launching a joint report on the current state of the country’s cybersecurity landscape.

The UAE Cyber Threat Insights Report highlights the increasingly complex ecosystem of threat actors targeting organisations, outlining their diverse objectives and the sophisticated methods they employ. It reveals how critical sectors and high value national assets are being prioritised by malicious actors, reflecting a broader escalation in cyber risk.

The report also underscores the UAE Government’s sustained efforts to strengthen national cyber resilience, particularly through enhanced public private coordination, ensuring collective preparedness and reinforcing the country’s leadership in cybersecurity.

The collaboration with CSC will enable Mastercard to apply its extensive expertise in fighting cybercrime and fraud to reinforce the UAE’s cybersecurity posture. Since 2018, the global technology company has invested $10.7 billion in strategic cybersecurity-related acquisitions and future-proof solutions. Over the past 10 years, Mastercard’s AI tools prevented fraudulent transactions worth $70 billion worldwide.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime is expected to cost the world $15.6 trillion by 2029, making it the equivalent of the third-largest economy globally. Last year, CSC warned that the UAE faces over 200,000 cyberattacks every day, with more than one-third targeting government entities.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, stated, “As the UAE advances its digital transformation, exposure to cybercrime grows, with risks to critical sectors escalating exponentially, driven by AI and other threats. In this rapidly evolving landscape, CSC and Mastercard share an unwavering commitment to building a secure and prosperous digital future.

"We aim to use the company’s global know-how and advanced technology to bolster the UAE's cybersecurity framework, enhance the country’s readiness to combat increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks and consolidate its leadership in this space. Together, we will launch the next wave of innovation that will strengthen our nation’s ability to anticipate and mitigate threats."

Jon M. Huntsman, Jr., Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth at Mastercard, said, “At Mastercard, we are dedicated to safeguarding the UAE’s digital ecosystem in line with the ‘UAE 2031’ vision and the National Cybersecurity Strategy. The MoU with the UAE Cyber Security Council reinforces our position as a trusted partner, technology provider and policy advisor to the UAE government and a thought leader in the field of cybersecurity. Our collaboration will help CSC assess emerging cyber-risks and protect both people and organisations against them."