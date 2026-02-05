UAE-Bermuda relations built on cooperation, mutual benefit, says Bermuda Premier

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- E. David Burt, Premier of Bermuda, affirmed that relations between the United Arab Emirates and Bermuda are strong and productive, founded on cooperation, mutual benefit and the exchange of expertise, particularly in the field of financial services.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai, Burt said that interactions between the two sides have been constructive and balanced, stressing that the partnership is based on two-way collaboration rather than a one-sided approach.

He highlighted financial services as a key pillar of bilateral cooperation, pointing to the Memorandum of Understanding on digital assets signed between Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Bermuda Monetary Authority, noting that Bermuda is internationally recognized as a leading jurisdiction and benchmark in digital assets regulation.

Burt also praised the UAE’s Executive Leadership Program, describing it as a valuable initiative that enabled senior Bermudian public servants to benefit from the UAE’s experience in government delivery and transformation, adding that cooperation under the Global Leadership Exchange Program continues.

He further noted that both sides have signed a memorandum of understanding on public finance management and are working towards another on economic and technical cooperation, expressing confidence that the UAE–Bermuda partnership will continue to strengthen in the future.