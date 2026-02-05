Dubai Municipality announces architectural collaboration to advance human-centred urban design, innovation

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Municipality announced a landmark collaboration with globally renowned architects Santiago Calatrava and Kengo Kuma, marking a new chapter in Dubai’s approach to human-centred urban development.

The collaboration, announced during the World Governments Summit 2026, brings Calatrava International and Kengo Kuma & Associates into Dubai Municipality’s Urban Planning and Design Lab (D.M-ULab) as principal contributors, reinforcing participatory design as a core pillar of future city-making.

Through this partnership, Dubai Municipality aims to develop practical, implementable urban solutions that deliver measurable impact on quality of life, while remaining grounded in sustainability, resilience, and local identity.

The collaboration represents a significant step in urban experimentation, enabling Dubai to develop global urban models that integrate contemporary architectural thinking with cultural context, environmental performance, and human experience. It supports transforming ideas into advanced, integrated urban solutions and flagship projects that place people at the centre of design and planning.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “Our partnership with Santiago Calatrava and Kengo Kuma represents a significant step in advancing the objectives of the Urban Planning and Design Lab. It elevates the Lab’s role as a platform for dialogue, participatory design, and applied urban experimentation, while attracting global expertise to help shape pioneering urban solutions. Our objective is to strengthen innovation practices and test new ideas and technologies in designing neighbourhoods and public spaces that place people at the centre and enhance quality of life.”

Santiago Calatrava, Architect and Structural Engineer, said, “This MoU reflects a shared commitment to shaping the city through collaboration. By connecting institutions, design expertise, and future generations, the Urban Think Tank and Design Lab creates a lasting platform for knowledge exchange and world-class urban design in Dubai.”

Kengo Kuma, Architect, said, “This collaboration begins with listening to place, climate, and everyday life. Through the Urban Think Tank and Design Lab, the first park becomes a living laboratory for human-scale design, where nature, architecture, and young designers come together to shape public space with care and continuity.”

As part of the partnership, Dubai Municipality signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Santiago Calatrava and Kengo Kuma, outlining collaboration across urban dialogue, design-thinking methodologies, and the exchange of global expertise.

The partnership will support focused discussions, reviews, and critiques addressing real-world urban challenges, while fostering inspiration, capability-building, and leadership among teams and young professionals.

Dubai Municipality and architect Kengo Kuma will also collaborate for the first time on the design of a public park in the emirate. This collaboration reflects the Municipality’s commitment to leveraging global expertise and leading design practices to shape urban infrastructure and deliver high-quality, people-centred public parks that enhance Dubai’s attractiveness and quality of life.

The memorandum further supports strategic design consultancy in urban regeneration and integrated urban planning, as well as design review and innovation sessions with D.M-ULab teams, and structured knowledge exchange with universities and government entities, helping align design philosophies with Dubai’s vision for sustainability and future cities.