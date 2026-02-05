Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 to kick off tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will kick off tomorrow and run until 15th February, with the participation of more than 25,000 male and female athletes representing over 92 nationalities.

Competitors will take part in 38 sports, including six traditional disciplines and 13 sports for people of determination, marking the event’s first-ever edition in the Middle East.

The organising committee expects the global sporting event to attract more than 500,000 spectators. A total of 38 venues will host the competitions across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, including 18 indoor facilities and 20 world-class outdoor venues. The event will be supported by 7,200 male and female volunteers.

The official global opening ceremony will take place tomorrow at Zayed Sports City Stadium at 19:00.

The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, in its first edition in the Middle East, represents a historic milestone on the global sports calendar, marking the largest and most diverse multi-sport event ever held in the region.

Sergii Bubka is the President of the International Masters Games Association (IMGA), said, “What matters most in the Masters Games is not results or records, but the people themselves. These Games embody a lifetime journey of passion, commitment and love for sport. Every participant carries a story of perseverance, balance and belief. Seeing thousands of people come together, choosing to stay active, challenge themselves and celebrate sport at every stage of life is truly inspiring. I greatly look forward to being part of this moment.”