WGS: Sustainability Impact Forum urges global partnerships ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has launched the first edition of the Sustainability Impact Forum during the World Governments Summit 2026, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in global water stewardship ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference to be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi this December.

Held under the theme 'Partnerships for Sustainable Water', the forum convened global leaders, policymakers and sustainability experts to foster innovation, strengthen partnerships and advance governance frameworks for long-term water security and sustainable development. The event took place on 4th February at Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai.

The forum was attended by Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, and Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, alongside senior ministers and international experts. Discussions focused on water scarcity driven by climate change, population growth and unsustainable practices, and its implications for food security, energy systems, biodiversity and global stability.

In her opening remarks, Al Dahak stressed the UAE’s commitment to mobilising collective action for a water-secure future through shared responsibility and innovative partnerships across governments, international organisations, the private sector and civil society. She said water security must be viewed not only as a challenge, but as a strategic opportunity for cooperation and stability.

She highlighted the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative as a key example of the UAE’s efforts to address global water scarcity through innovation, international cooperation and sustainable technologies, particularly for vulnerable communities.

Keynote addresses were delivered by Bakyt Torobayev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet and Minister of Water Resources and Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic, Cheikh Tidiane Dieye, Minister of Water and Sanitation of Senegal, and Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues. Speakers emphasised water’s central role in sustainable development, climate resilience, food systems and peace-building, calling for stronger water diplomacy and long-term investment in resilient infrastructure.

The programme included two high-level panel discussions moderated by Eleni Giokos of CNN. The first focused on marine reserves and biodiversity protection, highlighting the role of blue bonds, public-private partnerships and integrated blue economy models in financing conservation, while stressing the urgent need to close the global SDG financing gap.

The second panel examined the interdependence of water, food and energy, underscoring the importance of integrated systems, renewable energy, advanced storage technologies and data-driven policymaking. Panellists highlighted the UAE’s round-the-clock renewable energy project as a model for delivering resilient, competitive energy that supports water and food security.

The forum concluded with remarks by Matekane, who emphasised sustainability as a core driver of economic competitiveness and resilience, and called for stronger multilateral cooperation and climate finance to support smaller nations.

Participants reaffirmed a shared commitment to accelerating the protection of water resources and ecosystems, and to directing investments towards sustainable, nature-based solutions that enhance long-term water security and environmental resilience worldwide.