Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro at World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of the Republic of Montenegro, at the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai.

The meeting reviewed opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Montenegro, taking them to new heights of joint cooperation and strategic partnerships across various areas of national priority, to serve the mutual interests of both nations, and enhance the prosperity and growth of their peoples.

Also in attendance during the meeting were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.