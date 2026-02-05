Dubai Customs discusses cooperation with senior Omani delegation

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs welcomed a high-level delegation from the Sultanate of Oman on an official visit aimed at strengthening institutional relations and expanding areas of joint cooperation in customs, logistics, and technology. The visit comes in line with keeping pace with rapid developments in global trade and supply chains.

The Dubai Customs delegation was led by Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, accompanied by a number of executive directors. The Omani delegation was headed by Lieutenant Colonel Khalifa bin Talib bin Issa Al Maskari, Director of Dhofar Customs, and included several officials specialising in information systems, free zones, and customs operations.

The visit featured an expanded coordination meeting during which both sides discussed ways to develop customs procedures and enhance operational efficiency.

They also reviewed several strategic projects and initiatives of mutual interest and explored best practices implemented by Dubai Customs, particularly in smart solutions, process automation, trade facilitation, and strengthening compliance in line with the highest international standards.

The two sides also discussed future cooperation opportunities in information systems, free zone development, and the adoption of advanced technologies in managing customs operations, contributing to enhanced institutional readiness and supporting future requirements.

The visit concluded with an emphasis on the depth of the strong fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman, and the mutual commitment to continued coordination and cooperation in a way that serves shared interests and reinforces their positions as leading logistics and trade hubs at both the regional and global levels.