Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets President of Dominican Republic at World Governments Summit

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, at the World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai.

The two sides reviewed the cooperative and friendly relations between the UAE and the Dominican Republic and discussed ways to expand strategic partnerships across key sectors for the mutual benefit and prosperity of both nations and their peoples.

Also in attendance during the meeting were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.