Azerbaijan President, Armenia PM receive Secretary-General of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, received Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, at their respective residences in Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of their participation in the ceremony honouring the recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2026.

The award recognises the historic peace agreement between the two countries.

During his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam congratulated him on the recognition of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2026, in appreciation of the efforts made to support peace pathways, promote the values of dialogue, and entrench the principles of human fraternity.

For his part, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his thanks and appreciation for the honour, commending the message of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and its global role in highlighting shared human values. He also praised the award’s inspiration drawn from the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in promoting a culture of peace and coexistence among peoples.

In a related context, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and expressed his appreciation for the award, affirming that honouring the historic peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan would provide renewed momentum to the peace agenda between the two countries. He added that it would also contribute to continued progress in ensuring cooperation and stability in the region.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity congratulated the Prime Minister of Armenia on the award for 2026, expressing his appreciation for his participation in the award ceremony held at the Founders Memorial in Abu Dhabi. He stressed that this year’s honourees convey a global message founded on dialogue, wisdom, and moral courage.