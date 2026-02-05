DIFC Governor forecasts 30% growth in 2026 following record 2025

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), said the centre achieved unprecedented record results in 2025 at both operational and financial levels, continuing its upward growth trajectory over recent years and consolidating its position as one of the fastest-growing financial centres globally.

Speaking while reviewing the DIFC’s annual results for 2025, Kazim expressed strong optimism about sustaining robust performance in 2026, citing continued strong demand for the centre’s services, both in terms of attracting new companies and the expansion of existing ones.

In statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Kazim said, “If we measure performance based on the results of the first month of this year, we expect to achieve growth of around 30 percent.”

Kazim stressed that the strong pace of growth recorded by the DIFC underscores the resilience of its business environment, explaining that the objective goes beyond attracting new companies to also encouraging existing firms to expand and grow.

He noted that many major companies operating within the centre are currently witnessing notable expansion, whether through increasing their workforce, requesting additional office space, or broadening the scope of their activities. He affirmed that this sustained growth reflects the strength of the regulatory and economic environment provided by the centre.

The number of active registered companies at the DIFC has now exceeded 8,844, marking an increase of 28 percent compared to 2024. Meanwhile, the number of newly active companies rose to around 2,525, an increase of 39 percent year-on-year, highlighting the centre’s attractiveness as a strategic gateway to global and regional financial markets.

Kazim said these results reflect the strength of the integrated ecosystem offered by the DIFC and its growing appeal to global financial and investment institutions, noting that 2025 represented a natural extension of the record performance achieved in previous years.

He also addressed the DIFC’s strategic expansion project, affirming that the new Zabeel District expansion represents a natural extension of the centre and the Gate District.

He explained that the first phase is expected to be completed by 2030 and will provide approximately 3.6 million square feet of gross floor area.

Kazim added that the full project is expected to be completed by 2040, bringing the total gross floor area to around 17.7 million square feet. He noted that the investments required to complete the project through its final phase are estimated at approximately AED100 billion.

On international rankings, Kazim said the DIFC currently ranks eleventh globally among leading international financial centres, and fourth worldwide in financial technology and innovation, reflecting its continued progress and the competitiveness of its ecosystem.