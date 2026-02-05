Strategic partnership with UAE advancing infrastructure, technology: Serbian PM

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Đuro Macut, Prime Minister of Serbia, affirmed that relations between the United Arab Emirates and Serbia are at their strongest level, both politically and economically, supported by a growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, Macut said that cooperation with UAE companies has contributed to the development of major strategic projects in Serbia, highlighting the Belgrade Waterfront project as one of the most significant initiatives that has transformed the urban landscape of the Serbian capital.

He noted that the project represents a key driver for the next phase of investments, particularly through its linkage with the Belgrade Expo 2027 area, creating broad opportunities for future investment, alongside enhanced cooperation with the UAE in infrastructure, technology and government-related sectors.

Macut pointed out that both countries are working to expand their partnership in digital transformation, including the development of a shared IT environment to support healthcare and education systems, while benefiting from the UAE’s experience in e-government and artificial intelligence.

He added that energy and information technology are key pillars for the future of UAE–Serbia relations, expressing Serbia’s interest in leveraging the UAE’s expertise in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as cooperation in artificial intelligence and the digital economy.