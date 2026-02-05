Jawaher Al Qasimi receives newly-appointed UN High Commissioner for Refugees

SHARJAH, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), received Dr. Barham Ahmed Salih, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Office of the UNHCR, during his official visit to the emirate of Sharjah.

The meeting reflects the depth of the longstanding humanitarian partnership between The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and UNHCR, and the alignment of their international efforts in responding to the escalating scale and complexity of humanitarian crises worldwide.

Discussions focused on current humanitarian developments across a number of conflict- and crisis-affected regions, and the growing repercussions on refugees, displaced persons, and vulnerable communities. The meeting also explored prospects for future cooperation aimed at strengthening international humanitarian response mechanisms and advancing sustainable solutions that place people at the centre of global humanitarian policies and programmes.

Both sides underscored the importance of expanding the scope of humanitarian interventions to address not only emergency contexts, but also communities affected by food insecurity, structural poverty, and limited access to essential services. Emphasis was placed on ensuring that assistance reaches those most in need efficiently and effectively, while supporting resilience and long-term stability.

Dr. Barham Ahmed Salih was recently elected by the United Nations General Assembly as the 12th United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, marking a milestone that reflects international confidence in his extensive experience in public service, diplomacy, and humanitarian leadership.

Sheikha Jawaher reaffirmed the importance of strengthening international partnerships with United Nations agencies, foremost among them UNHCR, to ensure the continuity, relevance, and effectiveness of humanitarian responses in light of the rapidly evolving nature of global crises.

She further highlighted the role of Sharjah and its institutions, particularly those active in the humanitarian field, in developing effective models of institutional cooperation that enhance coordination between emergency relief and long-term development pathways, while ensuring that aid reaches its intended beneficiaries with impact and accountability.

For his part, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees commended His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his steadfast support of Arab causes, particularly in the fields of education and human development, affirming that his positions and educational and humanitarian initiatives have consistently served as a key pillar in supporting Arab communities and strengthening their resilience in the face of crises.

He also commended H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi’s humanitarian leadership, praising her pioneering role in advocating for refugee causes and supporting the most vulnerable groups. The High Commissioner noted that the number of refugees worldwide has now exceeded 120 million, affirming that her efforts have contributed to alleviating the suffering of many of them — an impact of profound significance given the scale of the global humanitarian burden.

He also recognised her sustained efforts to integrate urgent humanitarian relief with long-term empowerment initiatives, noting that her field engagement and direct follow-up on humanitarian conditions represent an inspiring model of principled, partnership-driven humanitarian action grounded in ethical commitment and sustainable impact.

The meeting forms part of The Big Heart Foundation’s ongoing commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with international organisations, and contributing to the development of more inclusive and sustainable humanitarian response models grounded in long-term coordination, knowledge exchange, and joint action to address growing global humanitarian challenges.