TRENDS signs three strategic cooperation agreements with MBRSG, Forbes ME, Abu Dhabi’s DCD

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory signed three strategic Memoranda of Cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), Forbes Middle East magazine, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), during the World Governments Summit 2026, which runs until 5th February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The memoranda aim to strengthen cooperation and partnership in strategic and foresight research, in addition to launching scientific initiatives, analytical studies, and training programmes, and building an intellectual bridge between scientific visions, forward-looking ideas, and global media platforms.

The memoranda of cooperation were signed at the venue of the World Governments Summit at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory; Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG; Dr. Arif Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General of Strategic and Digital Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development; and Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East magazine, in the presence of a group of officials, experts, and thought leaders attending the Summit.

These agreements reflect the shared vision of TRENDS and the three entities regarding the importance of employing purposeful knowledge, research, and scientific studies to support policies and decision-makers, and to guide public opinion toward future issues. The agreements are the outcome of a series of constructive discussions and intellectual dialogues that transformed the relationship from cooperation into a strategic partnership serving sustainable development goals and strengthening mechanisms for building a knowledge economy in the UAE, the Middle East, and the world.

The agreements establish a sustainable strategic partnership based on the exchange of knowledge content and strategic analyses between the parties, and the production of joint studies and reports on contemporary global economic and strategic issues, particularly those related to the impact of the artificial intelligence revolution on the research and media landscape and governance transformations.

They also include organizing events, dialogues, and interactive workshops bringing together experts, thinkers, and specialists from both sides, in addition to supporting research and knowledge production at the regional and international levels.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said that the cooperation agreements with MBRSG, Forbes Middle East, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development aim to unify efforts and integrate roles in producing rigorous scientific research and studies, building and developing the capacities of young leadership talent, and supporting informed policymaking.

He added that constructive cooperation with these active entities supports the analysis and treatment of vital societal issues, including family cohesion, societal connectedness, and youth wellbeing, as well as the impact of economic and digital transformations on the social fabric.

He noted that work with all partners will focus on transforming ideas and data into realistic visions, and visions into implementable policies, thereby enhancing quality of life and societal stability, which constitute the fundamental pillar of comprehensive development.

Dr. Al Ali explained that the cooperation and partnership agreements signed on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit embody TRENDS’ commitment to transferring purposeful knowledge from the sphere of research to the space of global impact. He added that TRENDS believes academic, research, and media partnerships will contribute to providing accurate scientific insights, realistic analyses, and implementable proposals to address contemporary challenges and pressing issues.

He pointed out that signing these important memoranda represents a qualitative leap in the our partnership, creating an institutional framework for transforming ideas and visions into practical and impactful research and training projects that contribute to developing young leadership competencies and offering scientific and practical solutions to contemporary challenges, thereby making a tangible difference in sustainable development policies and good governance regionally and internationally.

He explained that signing these agreements during the World Governments Summit 2026 reflects the shared vision of the institutions regarding the importance of rigorous scientific research and academic cooperation in driving development, enhancing joint knowledge production, and creating a distinguished platform for future foresight and the innovation of more effective and responsive policies aligned with the aspirations of societies.

For his part, Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, affirmed that signing the memorandum of understanding with TRENDS falls within the School’s direction toward expanding its research and intellectual partnerships and strengthening its position as an effective knowledge hub that supports decision-makers and policymakers in the region, in line with its role in advancing knowledge related to public policy.

He explained that this partnership, signed during the World Governments Summit, reflects MBRSG’s commitment to promoting evidence-based applied research and linking academic outputs to the actual needs of policymaking. This contributes to enabling governments to address current challenges and anticipate future transformations in government work, he noted.

Dr. Arif Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General of Strategic and Digital Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD), stated that the partnership with TRENDS Research & Advisory stems from a firm belief that building aware and cohesive communities begins with deep knowledge and a precise understanding of the needs of society across its various segments. He added that TRENDS is a strategic partner with high research credibility and strong foresight and analytical capabilities.

He explained that this cooperation also aims to develop a smart social monitoring system through public opinion polls, field surveys, and regular, accurate analytical readings that reflect the pulse of society and its transformations. He noted that the agreement enables the design of development programmes and the evaluation of their impact based on rigorous scientific standards, ensuring greater effectiveness and better alignment with the aspirations of community members.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East magazine, emphasized that cooperation with a leading global research institution such as TRENDS will be reflected in the delivery of in-depth economic and social research and studies on the future of governments and societies. She explained that this partnership will enrich the magazine’s content and deliver added value to readers in the Middle East and the world.

Al Omian pointed out that cooperation with TRENDS comes at a time when the region and the world are witnessing major technological, economic, and social transformations, underscoring the pivotal role played by think tanks and media institutions in transforming data and research into impactful narratives.

She added that this partnership will contribute to presenting practical and foresight-driven insights that help governments and institutions prepare for the future, while also strengthening knowledge trust through accurate content that is based on evidence and rigorous scientific and research methodologies.