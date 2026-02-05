University of Sharjah organises workshops on Metaverse during Xposure 2026

SHARJAH, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The College of Communication at the University of Sharjah (UoS) participated in the 10th Xposure International Photography and Film Festival 2026 by hosting a series of workshops focused on interactive content production and virtual reality (VR).

The sessions were designed to introduce students and festivalgoers to the stages of designing and developing content within virtual environments, including the metaverse, while familiarising them with leading tools and techniques shaping today’s media industry.

The workshops were delivered over three days by Ahmed Al Mashmashi lecturer at the University of Sharjah’s College of Communication at the festival’s Filmmakers Hall within the workshop zone. They explored the principles of designing and building virtual spaces, and filmmaking using 360-degree technique, introduced applications used to create and manage metaverse environments, and examined methods for producing content tailored to media organisations, communication departments in government entities and corporations, as well as startups.

Alongside these sessions, university students actively participated in a wide range of specialised workshops and events across the festival. They also took part in the documentary zone dedicated to the student competition, which focused on producing photography projects and short films inspired by the festival’s themes.

Several participating students spoke of the value of the experience. Sultan Mohammed Al Maider said the workshops played a significant role in developing communication students’ skills, noting his eagerness to attend media-related events, festivals, and forums. He added that the sessions helped him better understand the technical settings and applications required in photography. Another attendee, Rashid Abdullah Al Ketbi, described the photography workshop at Xposure as offering a clear and practical introduction to the use of imaging applications.

He said the hands-on approach made it easier to grasp camera settings and improve results immediately, turning the workshop into a rewarding experience for anyone seeking to sharpen their skills in a modern and accessible way. Meanwhile, UoS student, Alaa Wael, said she gained advanced skills in using 360-degree cameras, adding that what impressed her most was their ability to capture scenes from all angles simultaneously. She noted that the workshop strengthened both her theoretical and practical abilities, while giving her valuable hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies in photography and content creation.