Dubai Science Park celebrates two decades of supporting research, innovation

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Science Park, the Middle East’s leading science-focused hub, is celebrating two decades of supporting scientific innovation and strengthening the region’s research and development landscape, contributing to a knowledge- and innovation-led economy.

One of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 business districts, Dubai Science Park has spent 20 years empowering scientific talent and fostering collaboration across life, energy and environmental sciences. Today, the district is home to more than 90 laboratories and over 6,500 professionals, supporting a diverse community of regional and international organisations.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group, said the district was founded with a clear vision to advance knowledge for the greater good and has played a central role in enhancing Dubai’s position as a global hub for science and research.

He added that Dubai Science Park will continue to attract global businesses, nurture talent and incubate innovation in support of Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Research and Development Programme and We the UAE 2031.

In August last year, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Science Park to strengthen cooperation in intellectual property protection and patent registration. The agreement aims to provide legal and technical support and accelerate patent applications for innovators and researchers across the district and other TECOM Group business communities.

Dubai Science Park hosts leading life sciences companies, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Boston Scientific, Himalaya Wellness and ThermoFisher Scientific, alongside organisations such as Jotun, which operates a regional research and development laboratory at the district.

The hub also supports innovation in fragrances and flavours, with companies such as DSM-Firmenich and IFF operating specialised centres, as well as energy science leaders including Clariant, Phoenix Contact and ExxonMobil, driving progress across oil and gas, renewables and power generation.

Sustainability-focused enterprises are a growing part of the ecosystem, with companies such as Al Wakeel Recycling and Avani Eco contributing solutions in waste management and green technologies.

Dubai Science Park’s infrastructure includes a LEED-certified laboratory complex and more than 330,000 square feet of storage and logistics space, supporting the operational needs of global companies. The district also hosts D/Quarters, TECOM Group’s co-working space provider, offering flexible work environments for collaboration-driven businesses.

Entrepreneurship is further supported through in5 Science, launched in collaboration with Dubai Science Park in 2023 as part of Dubai’s leading start-up incubator. Success stories include Detectiome, which is developing a multicancer early detection test tailored to regional genetics, and RelphaCare, a healthtech company focused on reducing diagnostic and medication errors.

Dubai Science Park also brings its community together through the DSP Leadership Network, a merit-based platform for senior professionals that promotes collaboration and knowledge exchange. Together with Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, the district fosters stronger links between academia and industry.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District and Dubai Industrial City.