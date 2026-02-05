Shinewing Chairman highlights need for unified accounting standards to boost global investment

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) - Eric Li Ka Cheung, Chairman of Shinewing Business Advisory Services Limited, stressed the importance of unifying accounting standards at the international level, noting their key role in enhancing investor confidence and creating a more transparent and attractive investment environment.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, he said that unified accounting standards enable international investors to understand corporate financial statements within a common framework, contributing to the creation of new investment opportunities and supporting capital flows into fast-growing markets.

Li Ka Cheung praised Dubai’s rapid development and sustained growth, highlighting its open and easily understood economic model, its diverse international community, and its role as a global hub for finance and capital, supported by enabling government policies.

He noted that the UAE represents an important platform amid current geopolitical developments, citing its balanced relations, open approach, and the role of partnerships and alliances in attracting companies, investments, and strengthening economic momentum.