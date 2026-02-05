Abu Dhabi Fund for Development announces satellite launch in collaboration with Orbitworks

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- In a strategic move reinforcing the United Arab Emirates’ position as a global hub for the manufacturing of small and medium-sized satellites, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) signed a cooperation agreement with Orbitworks, a leading Emirati company in space technology with a strong regional and international track record, to launch a dedicated satellite capacity for the Fund, in collaboration with a select group of local partners.

The satellite will support monitoring and evaluation of development and investment projects financed by ADFD across multiple regions worldwide, enhancing data accuracy, operational oversight, and evidence-based decision-making through advanced technologies and innovative solutions.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Government Summit by Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD, and Dr Hamdullah Mohib, Chief Executive Officer of Orbitworks, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership with Orbitworks, in line with the UAE’s accelerated efforts to reinforce its role as a globally connected centre for space technology innovation.

He added, “This agreement forms part of building an integrated space ecosystem supported by advanced software, innovative solutions, and tailored technologies for ADFD. It will enable effective monitoring of projects financed by the Fund across different continents, enhance operational oversight, strengthen monitoring and evaluation capabilities, and ensure the achievement of strategic objectives in line with the highest international standards.”

Dr Hamdullah Mohib stated, “This strategic partnership with ADFD reflects a shared commitment to leveraging advanced space technologies in support of sustainable development. ADFD is a long-standing national institution with a significant role locally and globally in advancing economic and social development. This collaboration represents a progressive model for integrating space innovation into development operations, enhancing decision-making, improving project monitoring, and maximising long-term developmental impact.”

This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the application of space technologies to development finance and underscores the UAE’s commitment to fostering innovation, strengthening strategic partnerships, and delivering sustainable development outcomes with measurable impact across communities worldwide.