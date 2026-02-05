Maktoum bin Mohammed sees off Prime Minister of Kuwait

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today saw off H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, at the conclusion of his visit to the UAE, during which he led his country’s delegation participating in the World Governments Summit 2026.

The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait, and the shared commitment of both countries’ leadership to strengthening cooperation across various sectors in ways that support shared development goals.