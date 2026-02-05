Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro at World Governments Summit 2026

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met today with Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, on the third day of the World Governments Summit 2026, held at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Montenegro and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various vital sectors. Discussions also addressed opportunities to expand partnerships and create new avenues for cooperation between the public and private sectors, in support of sustainable economic growth and mutual interests.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed highlighted the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with Montenegro and broaden areas of cooperation in support of the development goals of both countries. He noted the importance of building partnerships that contribute to economic development, promote stability, and open new prospects for cooperation across sectors of shared interest.

Milojko Spajić expressed his appreciation to the UAE for hosting the World Governments Summit, praising its organisation and its role as a global platform that brings together government leaders, decision makers, and experts from around the world. He also underlined Montenegro’s interest in expanding cooperation with the UAE and benefiting from its experience in economic development, government governance, and future readiness.

Both sides emphasised the role of the World Governments Summit in strengthening international cooperation, facilitating the exchange of government experiences, addressing common global challenges, and supporting the development of forward-looking approaches that enhance governments’ preparedness for rapid change.

The meeting was also attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Sultan Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Chief Executive Officer of Wasl Asset Management Group.