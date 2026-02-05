President of Kyrgyz Republic awards Mohammad Al Gergawi Order of Friendship

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, has awarded the prestigious Order of Friendship, one of the highest national honours of the Kyrgyz Republic, to Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit.

The award recognises Al Gergawi’s outstanding role, distinguished leadership, and impactful contributions to the success of government knowledge exchange initiatives between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic, particularly in the field of Government Accelerators.

The transfer of this pioneering UAE model to the Kyrgyz Republic has contributed to strengthening government performance and delivering significant transformations across multiple sectors.

The Order of Friendship was presented to Al Gergawi by Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, at the World Governments Summit 2026, during the Government Experience Exchange Forum.

The forum brought together heads of state and government and senior officials to discuss the future of international partnerships in advancing government performance.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic affirmed that the UAE’s experience represents an inspiring model and a practical benchmark for supporting institutional development efforts, capacity building, and accelerating achievement.

He said that the partnership with the UAE stands as an advanced model of international cooperation based on trust, knowledge transfer, and anticipatory governance.

Mohammad Al Gergawi expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic for this honour, stating that receiving the Order of Friendship is a recognition of a distinguished journey of cooperation, guided by the leaderships of both nations.

He added that the award celebrates unprecedented achievements in fruitful collaboration aimed at shaping a better future for the two nations, and reflects their growing strategic partnership in modernising government work between the two countries.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers and representatives from more than 150 governments. As well it has a select group of global thought leaders and experts, with more than 6,250 participants in attendance.

The Summit features more than 445 sessions with contributions from over 450 global figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers, and decision-makers.