WGS: Mauritania’s Prime Minister outlines industrial, digital, energy plans

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mauritanian Prime Minister said that his country’s vast natural and economic wealth is ready to be developed through partnerships that engage both national and foreign private capital.

Mokhtar Ould Djay, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, shared his country’s ambitious vision for economic transformation and sustainable development at the World Government Summits 2026, in a conversation moderated by Marwan Al Hel of Dubai Media Incorporated.

Addressing the strategic potential of Mauritania, Prime Minister Ould Djay said, “Mauritania has been given a lot of wealth and a strategic location. Currently, only 10% of our mineral reserves have been explored, out of which over 1,000 different mineral indicators exist. We are now beginning to exploit iron, gold, uranium, and phosphate."

He emphasised Mauritania’s untapped marine and agricultural resources. With a 750 kilometre coastline, the country possesses rich fisheries assets, of which only a third of its 1.8 million tonnes annual capacity is currently utilised.

Similarly, of 500,000 hectares of arable land, only 10 percent is under cultivation. “Our goal is to develop these resources into economic gains through partnerships that engage both national and foreign private capital,” the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister noted significant reforms to attract foreign investment. “Our revised investment and public private partnership laws have made Mauritania an attractive destination. Foreign investment increased by 68 percent in 2024 compared to 2023,” he said, underscoring the government’s commitment to strategic, sustainable growth."

On industrialisation and infrastructure, Ould Djay outlined plans to transform Mauritania into a regional hub. "The government is developing three major ports, Nouadhibou, N’Diago, and a dry port near Mali, as well as expanding road networks linking Mauritania to neighbouring countries, including the new Rosso Bridge connecting to Senegal. Highways connecting Tindouf in Algeria to Zouérat, as well as the Dakar to Casablanca corridor, are part of the broader regional connectivity vision."

On energy, Ould Djay highlighted the balance between fossil fuels and renewable sources. Mauritania has recently launched its first gas field in partnership with Senegal and initiated solar and wind energy projects.

“We are also connecting to the African high-voltage network to supply energy to the continent’s growing market,” he explained.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of youth empowerment and digital transformation.

“Youth are the fuel and backbone of effective policy delivery. Digitisation, initiated through the Ministry of Digital Transformation, ensures public and private sector alignment with modern technologies,” he said.

The World Governments Summit 2026 brings together more than 60 heads of state and government and their deputies, over 500 ministers and representatives from more than 150 governments. As well it has a select group of global thought leaders and experts, with more than 6,250 participants in attendance.

The Summit features more than 445 sessions with contributions from over 450 global figures, including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers, and decision-makers.