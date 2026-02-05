ADIB Capital launches ADIB Digital Infrastructure Fund

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- ADIB Capital Limited, located in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has launched the ADIB Digital Infrastructure Fund, a new Sharia-compliant public fund incorporated in DIFC and designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-conviction investments in the listed equities of companies benefiting from the attractive supply-demand dynamics in the data storage and data transmission sectors, with a particular focus on North America and Europe.

The fund provides investors with Shari’a-compliant solutions to capitalise on the ongoing global digital transformation and diversify their portfolios with exposure to digital infrastructure assets. It employs a bottom-up approach by analysing individual companies and broader economic trends, and opportunistically invests in a concentrated portfolio of 20 to 25 securities that are priced at discounts to their intrinsic value, aiming to achieve competitive risk-adjusted returns.

Macro tailwinds in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, E-Commerce, and mobile connectivity are driving the long-term growth of the digital infrastructure sector. The fund aims to capitalise on these sustainable industry trends by investing in data centres, cell towers, fibre networks, and other key assets. The unprecedented demand for connectivity, coupled with the ongoing supply crunch in data storage and related assets, has created favourable market conditions for targeted investments in this space.

ADIB Capital will manage the fund in collaboration with DigitalBrid, Liquid Accounts Adviser, LLC, an affiliate of DigitalBridge Group, one of the world’s largest dedicated digital infrastructure firms that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure assets.

The fund’s Shari’a Supervisory Board has approved the structure, investments, and documentation, providing investors with confidence in a strong Shari’a-compliant framework alongside ADIB Group’s robust governance and institutional infrastructure.