Dubai Humanitarian delivers 91.6 tonnes of aid to flood-affected communities in Mozambique

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) --Acting on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXBH) facilitated the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to flood-affected communities in Maputo, Mozambique.

Demonstrating the UAE’s continued commitment to rapid humanitarian response, a Boeing 747F cargo aircraft operated by the Dubai Air Wing departed Dubai on Thursday, transporting 91.6 metric tonnes of essential relief supplies.

The shipment included tarpaulins, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, blankets, emergency health kits, mosquito nets, and ancillary materials for prefabricated shelters, provided through the World Food Programme’s United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot (WFP–UNHRD). The aid is expected to support over 38,000 people affected by one of the worst flooding events to have hit Mozambique.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said, “Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Humanitarian continues to act as a global hub for emergency response. This airlift underscores the strength of our partnerships and our ability to mobilise critical assistance to support communities affected by different types of crises and, unfortunately, this time driven by climate change, a recurring crisis of even greater magnitude.”

Walid Ibrahim, UNHRD Network Coordinator, World Food Programme, said, “We are grateful to Dubai Humanitarian, the largest humanitarian hub worldwide, for mobilising the aircraft made available to them by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to support the Mozambique flood response.

This vital contribution enabled WFP’s UNHRD to deliver lifesaving supplies to tens of thousands of people who were severely affected by the flooding. WFP’s UNHRD strongly values this partnership and remains committed to working with Dubai Humanitarian to ensure essential assistance reaches communities in crisis.”

The relief operation underscores Dubai Humanitarian’s role as a global enabler of emergency response, leveraging strategic partnerships, world-class infrastructure, and operational readiness to deliver aid wherever crises unfold, swiftly, efficiently, and at scale.