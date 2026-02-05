Kearney in partnership with World Governments Summit shape future of governance

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Leading global management consulting firm Kearney participated in the World Governments Summit 2026, contributing insights and research through a series of reports focused on the future of governance, economic resilience, and societal transformation.

Kearney will publish a research series examining how governments can navigate accelerating technological change, shifting demographics, and rising citizen expectations. This work will analyze the intersection of policy, technology, and governance within an increasingly complex and interconnected global environment.

The reports will explore the responsible application of AI across critical government domains, including urban mobility and education, alongside the future of learning systems shaped by EdTech and data. The analyses will further address the evolution of population‑centric governance models, emphasising co‑creation, trust, and citizen engagement as the foundations for resilient government entities.

In addition, the reports will evaluate the structural shifts shaping national competitiveness and societal wellbeing, ranging from the economic opportunities of healthy longevity to collaborative industrial policies and the role of economic diplomacy.

Together, these reports will provide practical perspectives to help governments build inclusive, adaptive, and future‑ready societies.