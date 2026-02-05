Portugal guest of honour at 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days

SHARJAH, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Portugal launched its participation as the guest of honour at the 23rd edition of Sharjah Heritage Days with captivating artistic performances and lively folk dances that drew warm applause from the audience, highlighting the richness of Portuguese heritage and culture.

Portugal’s selection reflects Sharjah’s strategic vision to strengthen cultural dialogue with the West, grounded in a shared history spanning more than eight centuries between Islamic civilisation and the western regions of Al-Andalus. This long connection underscores the deep cultural exchange between Sharjah and Portugal.

This historical relationship is reflected in the honour bestowed upon His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who was awarded the Grand Collar of the Order of Camões, Portugal’s highest sovereign cultural honour. It was also marked by his inauguration of the Centre for Arabic Studies at the University of Coimbra, affirming that Arab heritage is integral to Portuguese cultural identity.

Cooperation between the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and several Portuguese museums further demonstrates that honouring Portugal goes beyond hosting a European nation. It marks a revival of a luminous chapter in shared Arab–European history, where Arab influences are evident in architecture, azulejo tile art, and the language itself, forming a golden thread connecting the two cultures.