Timor-Leste President: 'We have excellent relations with all nations, and no enemies'

DUBAI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste said his country has excellent relations with all nations, and has no enemies.

During a conversation hosted at the World Governments Summit 2026, José Ramos-Horta said: “We have the best possible relationship with China, and an excellent relationship with Indonesia. We are members of ASEAN, enjoy strong ties with Japan and South Korea, maintain excellent relations with the United States and the European Union—and we have no enemies.”

President Ramos-Horta noted that “the UAE has played a mediating role in resolving several conflicts, including the dispute between Eritrea and Ethiopia, in addition to hosting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

He also highlighted the UAE’s significant humanitarian and relief efforts, noting that its contributions to humanitarian and emergency aid rank among the highest globally relative to its gross domestic product.

Reflecting on the events surrounding Timor-Leste’s independence from Indonesia in 2002, following negotiations conducted under the auspices of the United Nations Secretary-General, President Ramos-Horta recalled that Indonesia agreed to hold a popular referendum.

“The referendum resulted in an 80% vote in favor of independence, and Indonesia respected that outcome,” he said. “In fact, it went even further—by honoring the result and withdrawing. Instead of seeking to destabilize a new, poor, and fragile state, the opposite occurred. We extended a hand of friendship and reconciliation, which Indonesia accepted. It became a key partner in supporting our country’s stability and prosperity, as well as our accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Indonesia thus set an example of how to respect agreements and international law.”

