Ministry of Culture announces recipients of Modern Heritage Research Grants Programme

ABU DHABI, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture has announced the recipients of the first cycle of the Modern Heritage Research Grants Programme, which aims to support research-based, academic and creative initiatives that explore, document and reinterpret the UAE’s modern architectural heritage from the 1960s to the 1980s, an essential component of the Emirati national identity.

The five-year programme was launched with total funding of AED800,000 in collaboration with Zayed University and MAJRA – National CSR Fund, as part of joint efforts to strengthen the research and creative ecosystem and position the UAE as a leading hub for research, critical thinking and knowledge production in the field of modern architectural heritage.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, said the programme marks a significant step in raising awareness of the UAE’s modern architectural heritage and directly supports researchers and creatives dedicated to safeguarding the memory of modern urban landscapes for future generations. He expressed confidence that the initiative will foster strong local and international knowledge networks while reinforcing the UAE’s status as a hub for innovation, creativity and scientific research in this field.

Al Nakhi added that announcing the list of grant recipients represents one of the most significant tangible outcomes of the National Policy for Preserving the Modern Architectural Heritage of the United Arab Emirates, launched by the Ministry in 2024, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the production of specialised knowledge and expanding rigorous academic documentation of modern architectural heritage.

Professor Michael Allen, Provost of Zayed University, said the university’s participation reflects its commitment to advancing interdisciplinary research, critical inquiry and knowledge production aligned with national priorities. He noted that the collaboration supports rigorous academic and creative scholarship that positions the UAE’s modern architectural heritage as a field of study, pedagogy and cultural documentation, while enabling evidence-based insights to inform heritage preservation, education and future urban discourse.

Mohammad Al Qassim, Director of Strategic Affairs and Sponsorship at MAJRA, said the fund’s support for the programme aligns with its role as a national enabler, directing corporate social responsibility resources towards research and cultural initiatives with sustainable impact. He stressed that documenting modern architectural heritage contributes to preserving national identity and enriching knowledge, adding that empowering researchers and academic institutions is key to fostering innovation and building an integrated knowledge ecosystem.

The list of grant recipients features a wide range of projects addressing diverse themes related to modern architectural heritage. These include Beyond the Façade by Omar Darwish, examining how architecture in the UAE responded to cultural, environmental and social conditions in the late twentieth century; Legacy of Precast Concrete by Dr. Bassem Mohammed and Dr. Nahed Chakouf, exploring the evolution of concrete use in modern construction; Urban Threads by Charlie Koolhaas, activating Dubai’s mid-twentieth-century architectural memory through fashion design; and Forms of Intention by Dr. Roberto Fabbri, addressing the legacy of Iraqi architect Rifat Chadirji.

Other selected projects include Pedagogical Rhythms by Azza Aboualam and Noor Nidal, examining architectural and cultural exchange between Kuwait and the UAE from the 1950s to the 1990s; Shared Aspirations by Amina Rejeb, Salma Gharbi and Emna Touiti, highlighting architectural exchange between Tunisia and the UAE in the second half of the twentieth century; and Building the Nation by Dr. Irene Pasina, Dr. Ayman Fathy Ashour and Dr. Wael Aly Rashdan, exploring the impact of architectural exchange between Kuwait and the UAE on national identity.

The programme also supports Mulhaq by Amer Madhoun, studying annex structures in Emirati homes; Mapping Modernity by Dr. Khaula Al Kaabi, documenting Abu Dhabi’s modern architectural heritage from 1960 to 1990; Streets of Memory by Dr. Dalia Hafiz, focusing on the rehabilitation of modern heritage neighbourhoods in Dubai; and Everyday Modernity by Gayathri Rajendran, documenting the cultural and urban heritage of Dubai’s Al Karama area.

Additional projects include Modern Emirati Heritage by Dr. Hala Asslan, redefining markets as living heritage; Lines in the Sand by Valentina Mircheva, exploring the influence of Bulgarian architects in Abu Dhabi; Postal Modernities by Dr. Majdi Faleh, Dr. Ahmad Sukkar, Prof. Thouraya Snoussi, Dr. Omer Jawad and Dr. Majd Musa, documenting civic heritage linked to collective memory; Registers of the Unseen by Ayah Al Khateeb, Rand Tayfour and Zakia AlAmry, examining layers of urban memory along a single street in Abu Dhabi; and Features of local culture in the modern architectural heritage of the United Arab Emirates by Sultan Al Hammadi.

The list also includes Ruwais by Rashid Al Mulla and Salem Al Suwaidi, highlighting the role of small cities in the UAE’s industrial history; Digital Modern UAE by Serkan Gunay, integrating heritage preservation with innovative digital methods; The Invisible Fabric by Dr. Hadeel Elnaggar, documenting the role of Emirati women in modern urban spaces; Material Cartographies by Nuhaila Al Hemeiri, Maryam Bin Bishr and Salma Hani Ali, exploring evolving architectural patterns; and Dubai’s Industrial Heritage by Asiya Siddiqi, documenting factories and industrial landmarks in Dubai.