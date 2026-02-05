SAIF Zone, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region explore investment opportunities

SHARJAH, 5th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority (SAIF Zone) has received a high-level delegation from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region business community to explore investment opportunities and enhance industrial cooperation and potential partnership frameworks with the Authority, thereby supporting the business environment and attracting strategic investments.

Comprising 20 senior business leaders, the delegation was welcomed by Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone. The delegation was led by Dr Aaron Shum, Chairman of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Middle East Business Council, and represented a variety of vital sectors, including investment, advanced manufacturing, technology, energy, healthcare, real estate, and luxury goods.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei stressed that the visit demonstrates the growing interest among Hong Kong Special Administrative Region business leaders in exploring the opportunities offered by the free zone and strengthening engagement with the business community, supporting the development of effective partnerships built on value creation and sustainable growth.

Al Mazrouei noted that the free zone is accelerating its efforts to consolidate its position as a leading business hub capable of attracting high-quality investments by providing an environment that supports expansion and growth and by facilitating the development of industrial and commercial relationships that enhance companies’ competitiveness and enable their expansion across regional markets.

He explained that the authority prioritises attracting investments linked to advanced technologies and high-value manufacturing and is committed to providing opportunities for integration among international companies operating in technology, energy, healthcare, and luxury goods.

This approach, he said, aligns with investor expectations and enhances business dynamism, adding that SAIF Zone has been keen to build long-term partnerships that focus on industrial and technological integration, supporting high-quality investment flows that strengthen the competitiveness of Sharjah’s business ecosystem.

For his part, Dr Aaron Shum said that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region business community takes a particular interest in expanding its presence in the region through strategic partnerships that open new horizons for industrial and investment cooperation.

He noted that the diversity of sectors represented by the delegation members reflects a genuine desire to build multi-track collaboration linking Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s commercial, industrial, and technological expertise with the opportunities offered by the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

The next phase, Shum noted, requires flexible and practical partnership frameworks that ensure achieving mutual value, provide opportunities for exchanging expertise, and expand market access, thereby serving the interests of companies and boosting their growth potential.

He affirmed that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Middle East Business Chamber looks forward to supporting communication channels between companies and enhancing cooperation pathways to promote investment, develop joint projects, and sustainably expand the network of economic relations.

The meeting explored avenues for cooperation and partnership across key sectors, including jewellery and diamond trading, the manufacturing and trade of luxury watches, as well as construction, real estate development and engineering consultancy services. Discussions also covered advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and robotics used in construction, along with nano-coating technologies.

Both sides discussed collaboration in energy and energy storage systems, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and functional health products, in addition to consumer electronics manufacturing, international wholesale trade and e-commerce. The talks also addressed family offices, financial services, risk management and due diligence services.