Over 1,960 cancer patients receive treatment with community support: Rahma

ABU DHABI, 6th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Cancer Patient Care Society - Rahma said it has supported the treatment and provision of medication for more than 1,960 underprivileged cancer patients of various nationalities since its establishment in 2015, with the backing of the community, donors and partners.

The society said it assisted 493 patients in 2025 through treatment and support programmes that included medical care, medication, and psychological and social support, helping to ease financial pressures on patients and their families.

It noted that several child patients were able to return to school after completing treatment, while others continued their recovery without concern over treatment costs.

Jamal Sanad Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rahma, said the association remains committed to its humanitarian mission of supporting cancer patients in need, inspired by the UAE’s values of giving and tolerance.

Salwa Ali Alhosani, Director-General of Rahma, said requests for treatment and medication support continue to rise, adding that Rahma works closely with partners to assess cases carefully and ensure assistance reaches those most in need.